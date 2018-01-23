Assembly approves bill providing less class time
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 5:29 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a Republican bill that would allow dozens of southeastern Wisconsin school districts to spend less time teaching if they perform well.

The Republican proposal would create a pilot program in which school districts that earn ratings of “significantly exceeds expectations” or “exceeds expectations” on annual school report cards wouldn’t have to follow state mandates for minimum hours of direct student instruction.

Forty school districts across Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Washington, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties would be eligible to participate in the program.

The Assembly passed the bill Tuesday on a voice vote. The measure goes next to the state Senate.

