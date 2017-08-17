Assembly Debates Foxconn Bill
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 6:16 AM

(AP)–The Wisconsin Assembly is preparing to approve a $3 billion tax break bill for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to build a new display panel factory in the state. The incentive package up for a vote tomorrow would be the largest in state history and the biggest to a foreign company in U.S. history. Democratic critics have said the state is giving away too much, while Republican backers including Gov. Scott Walker say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

