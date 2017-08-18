Assembly Passes Foxconn Bill

(AP)–The state Assembly has passed a $3 billion tax break package for Foxconn. The bipartisan vote yesterday now sends the bill to the Senate, where it must also pass in identical form before it goes to Gov. Scott Walker. The Assembly passed the measure on a 59-30 vote, with Democrats Peter Barca and Tod Ohnstand of Kenosha and Cory Mason from Racine, joining 56 majority Republicans in support. Twenty-eight Democrats and two Republicans voted against it. The vote comes just three weeks after President Donald Trump and Walker announced the deal for Foxconn to invest up to $10 billion on a display panel manufacturing facility that might be built in Kenosha. It could employ up to 13,000 people, an opportunity that Trump and Walker have described as transformational. But opponents question the cost to taxpayers and weakening of environmental protections.