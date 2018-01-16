Assembly Republicans to announce 2018 priorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans plan to announce their 2018 agenda before voting on making sexual harassment training mandatory.

Speaker Robin Vos planned to hold a news conference Tuesday to outline the new year’s agenda. The Assembly is scheduled to convene immediately afterward. The top item on the chamber’s calendar is a resolution that would require all Assembly members and employees to attend sexual harassment training.

Currently the Legislature’s attorneys include sexual harassment training during orientation for new Assembly members and new state senators but attendance isn’t mandatory. The resolution would require representatives and employees to attend sexual harassment training at the beginning of every legislative session.

The resolution comes the same day Rep. Josh Zepnick is expected to make his first appearance on the floor since he was accused of sexual misconduct.