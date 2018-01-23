Assembly speaker open to Walker health insurance changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to Gov. Scott Walker’s call for a bill to guarantee people with pre-existing conditions get health insurance and to seek a federal waiver to lower premiums.

Walker announced Sunday that he wants a state law that would prohibit insurers from denying coverage due to a pre-existing condition. The governor also says he wants to obtain a federal waiver to offer reinsurance, a move designed to lower premiums for people in the private insurance marketplace.

Vos, a Republican, told reporters on Tuesday that says leaders in Washington D.C. hasn’t been able to find a permanent fix for the Affordable Care Act so states like Wisconsin have to step to help families pay rising premiums.