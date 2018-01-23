Assembly to vote on resurrecting conservation corps program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would re-establish the Wisconsin Conservation Corps.

Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and GOP lawmakers eliminated the corps in 2003. Republican Rep. Jeff Mursau’s bill calls for the state Department of Administration to shift $400,000 from other state agencies to fund grants for organizations looking to complete conservation projects on public or tribal land.

Workers would have to be between the ages of 16 and 25 and least half of the workers on a project couldn’t hold a college degree or come from a family that makes more than 200 percent of the federal poverty line. The workers would be eligible for money through the federal AmeriCorps program.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon.