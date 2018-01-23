Assembly to vote on schools providing less class time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to consider a bill that would allow dozens of southeastern Wisconsin school districts to teach less if they perform well.

The Republican proposal would create a pilot program in which school districts that earn “significantly exceeds expectations” or “exceeds expectations” ratings on annual school report cards wouldn’t have to follow state mandates for minimum hours of direct student instruction.

Forty school districts across Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Washington, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties would be eligible to participate in the program.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.