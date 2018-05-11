At convention, Walker to again warn of midterm risk

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is planning to use his state convention speech to again warn Republicans of a tough electoral landscape this fall.

In speech excerpts released Friday, Walker is set to warn delegates meeting in Milwaukee that GOP accomplishments of recent years “could all go away” if he loses. The governor has previously warned of a “blue wave” after the GOP lost a special state Senate election this year and a conservative-backed candidate lost a Supreme Court race.

Walker’s Saturday speech will also unveil a set of goals for the next four years he’s calling “Wisconsin Wins the 21st Century.”

State Democratic Party spokeswoman Melanie Conklin says Walker has had “a year of big losses already” and she says it’s because people are fed up with the Republican agenda.