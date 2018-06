KENOSHA, WI–American Transmission Company has purchased 33 acres of land in Mt Pleasant for a new electrical substation at a cost of 2-point-42 million dollars. The new substation, which will provide power for Foxconn.

The property is located south of Braun Road and east of Highway H. The new substation will cost 117 million dollars. Foxconn is expected to use 200 megawatts of electricity per day.