Authorities Catch Suspected Bank Robber

A fugitive wanted on charges that he robbed three Kenosha banks in one day appeared in court Wednesday. 27-year-old Jubilee Braithwaite is facing three counts of robbery of a financial institution using a dangerous weapon. According to Kenosha Police, he was arrested Tuesday in Kenosha by U.S. Marshals with the assistance of Kenosha Police officers. Braithwaite is accused of robbing three banks within 40 minutes on Sept. 13, including two Chase Bank branches and a Johnson Bank. On Wednesday, Commissioner Jon Mason set his bail at $100,000, saying the “nature and number” of the offenses required a high cash bond.