Bain Principal Allegedly Stole $1,000 Worth of Items From the School

The principal of the Edward Bain School of Language and Arts has been charged with stealing over 1-thousand dollars worth of items from the school. 39 year old Cherise Easley is charged with felony misconduct in office. Easley allegedly took several items for both a church that she runs and a daycare that was reportedly running out of her house between June 2015 and October of last year. The missing items include an iPad, a laptop computer, a projector, a keyboard set, children’s books, toys, and more. An internal investigation began late last year and Easley was put on administrative leave. She was reported to Kenosha Police by KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis. The police then opened their own investigation into the allegations. Easley will be in court later this month.