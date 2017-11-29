Bain School Principal on Paid Leave

The principal of Edward Bain school of Creative Arts is on administrative leave after alleged financial wrongdoing involving the school. Cherise Easley has been on paid leave since October 30th but no further details of the case have been released. The alleged financial wrongdoing was discovered by the district then forwarded on to the district attorney’s office. There’s no word on any charges forth coming. Easley had been principal at the Edward Bain School of creative arts-a regular K-5 school-since 2013. The Edward Bain school of Dual Language, which is a choice school, shares the same building but has a separate principal and is unaffected by the situation.