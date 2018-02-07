Barca, Ohnstad Revive Regional Transportation Plans

A new proposal in the State Legislature would create a regional transportation system which would include Kenosha. The new bill would create a three county transit system which includes Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee. According to a release by the bill’s author, State Rep. Peter Barca of Kenosha, the creation of the RTA is necessary to connect workers with the new jobs that are being created all over the region. The proposal was also authored in part by State Rep. Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha. If the bill passes the state legislature-which could be difficult with a Republican majority-and is signed by Governor Scott Walker, the affected counties would have to agree on an outline of how the system would run. Most importantly the matter would be put to the voters in a referendum. If it passes the RTA would have the authority to levy a half percent sales tax increase for transportation needs. It could also issue bonds as another source of revenue.