Barca to step down as Wisconsin Assembly Democratic leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca says he is resigning his leadership post.

Barca announced Thursday he will step down as Assembly minority leader effective Sept. 30.

In a statement, the Kenosha lawmaker says he made the “very difficult decision” to step down as leader of Assembly Democrats “following deliberate, thoughtful discussions.” He said he will now be able to put more focus on his southeastern Wisconsin district.

Barca recently came under fire from a fellow Democrat after he joined Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group.

Barca was one of three Democrats to vote for the measure, with 28 Democrats against. Republicans backed the incentive package designed to attract Foxconn to build a massive display panel factory in the state.