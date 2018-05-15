Barca Will Not Run for Ryan’s Seat

KENOSHA, WI–Peter Barca is not running for Congress. Despite weeks of contemplation, the Democratic State Rep from Kenosha will not seek to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. Barca decided not to oppose the Democrats who are already vying for their party’s nomination.

Randy Bryce has gained national attention and leads the way in fundraising, joined by Cathy Meyers in the Democratic primary.

Barca has announced his candidacy for reelection to his State Assembly seat. Barca had previously served in Congress for one term between 1993 and 1995.

He stepped down as State Assembly Minority Leader last year after he voted to approve tax credits for Foxconn which was controversial among his fellow Democrats.