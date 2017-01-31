BBB Warns of “Can You Hear Me” Scam

It’s not a Verizon commercial: If you receive a phone call from someone asking “can you hear me,” hang up. You’re a potential victim in the latest scam circulating around the U.S. For the last few days of January, more than half of the reports to Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker have been about this one scam. The “can you hear me” con is actually a variation on earlier scams aimed at getting the victim to say the word “yes” in a phone conversation. That affirmative response is recorded by the fraudster and used to authorize unwanted charges on a phone or utility bill or credit card. According to the BBB, if someone calls and asks “Can you hear me?” do not answer “yes.” Just hang up. Scammers change their tactics as the public catches on, so be alert for other questions designed to solicit a simple “yes” answer. Anyone who received such a phone call should report it to BBB.org/scamtracking to help warn others.