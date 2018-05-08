Bell Asks for New Investigation

KENOSHA,WI–The Kenosha City Council approved a settlement last night relating to two police officers. It’s unclear what the settlement was for, as it was discussed in closed session. The payment is worth $12,500.

That item was handled on the same night that Kenosha activist Michael Bell Sr and about 13 other protesters again petitioned the council for a new investigation into his son’s death during an altercation with police in 2004.

The officers were cleared of charges in the case, but the city of Kenosha did settle with the Bell family. Previous petitions by Mr Bell have been denied so far.