Bell Asks For New Investigation Into Son’s Death

The Father of a Kenosha man who was shot by police over a decade ago is asking for a new investigation in his son’s death. Michael Bell Sr made the request at last night’s Kenosha County Board Meeting. His son Michael Jr was shot by a Kenosha Police officer after an altercation during a traffic stop in 2004. The city eventually settled with the Bell family after the officers involved in the case were not charged. Bell’s new request comes after a scathing new report by a special investigator about a separate more recent case in which a former Kenosha Police officer, Kyle Baars, admitted to planting evidence in a 2014 homicide case. In that case the police department along with former D.A. Robert Zapf was accused of mishandling the Baars situation and withholding evidence from defense attorneys. Bell asked the board to have the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the Kenosha Police Department. It’s unlikely that the board will forward that request to the Sheriff.