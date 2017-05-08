Beth: No Sex Offenders Allowed in Wheatland

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he will once again fight the placement of two out of county convicted sexual offenders in Wheatland. The house at 322-hundred Geneva Road would be home to La Crosse convict Steven Schuelke and Alan Wiedenhoeft of Milwaukee. Both are convicted of assaulting adult victims in separate cases. Beth says that the house is not eligible to house sexual offenders because of its proximity to the Fox River Water Trail Park and because neither offender is connected to Kenosha County. According to state law convicted sex offenders can not live within 15-hundred feet of a park. Beth says he will submit that information to the District Attorneys in the home counties of the offenders.