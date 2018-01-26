Beth Has Tough Words For Chase Suspects

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth had tough words this week when it comes to the five suspects-and others like them-from a high speed chase on Wednesday. Beth says that tough penalties need to be in place for repeat offenders.

Five suspects are in custody after that high speed police chase ended in a three car crash. 20 year old Sandra Smith, 23 year old Wanda Winslow, 19 year old Eugene Scull, 18 year old Kevion Thompson and a 16 year old allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Premium Outlets in Pleasant Prairie before fleeing. They will all face felony retail theft charges and obstructing charges. No one was injured. Most of the suspects face little jail time if convicted.