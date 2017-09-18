Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run in Trevor

Update 4 PM:

A 39 year old suspect is in custody after a fatal hit and run accident Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:45 PM on Highway JF just south of Highway C. 29 year old Jackie Hutcheson Jr was riding his bicycle northbound when he was reportedly stuck from behind. He died from his injuries. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. It’s unknown how the suspect was discovered by authorities. A headlight discovered at the scene was thought to be from the striking vehicle, which was tentatively identified as a Volvo. The suspect’s name has not been released and charges are pending.

Original Story:

(AP)–Authorities say a bicyclist has been struck and killed in Kenosha County. First responders were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday after the bicyclist was found in Trevor on Highway JF south of Highway C. Authorities say the driver that struck the victim fled the scene. A deputy reported finding fragments of a Volvo headlight at the scene. No further details have been released.