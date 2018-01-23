Bill Would Legalize Lemonade Stands

(AP)–The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would legalize children’s lemonade stands. The Republican bill would allow a minor to operate a temporary food stand without a local permit or license or a state food processing or retail food establishment license. The stand can’t generate more than $1,000 in annual sales, however, and must be operated on a temporary basis on private property. The measure’s author, Rep. Joel Kleefisch, says was driven to draft the bill by a media report of Appleton police shutting down two pre-teen girls’ lemonade stand in 2011. The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the measure to the state Senate.