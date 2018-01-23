(AP)–The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would legalize children’s lemonade stands. The Republican bill would allow a minor to operate a temporary food stand without a local permit or license or a state food processing or retail food establishment license. The stand can’t generate more than $1,000 in annual sales, however, and must be operated on a temporary basis on private property. The measure’s author, Rep. Joel Kleefisch, says was driven to draft the bill by a media report of Appleton police shutting down two pre-teen girls’ lemonade stand in 2011. The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the measure to the state Senate.
Bill Would Legalize Lemonade Stands
By Pete Serzant
Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:55 AM