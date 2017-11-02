Bill May Change Minimum Hunting Age
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 7:48 AM

MADISON, WI (AP)–Anyone of any age, even toddlers, could legally hunt in Wisconsin under a bill the state Assembly is set to take up. Right now someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they’re participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program. The Republican bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt, effectively letting anyone of any age hunt. The measure also would wipe out the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one weapon between them. The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill during a floor session scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the bill on to the Senate.

