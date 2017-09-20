Bill Would Remove Conceal Carry License Requirement

MADISON, WI (AP)–A Wisconsin Senate committee has passed a bill that would allow for the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit. The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee voted 3-2 along party lines yesterday to pass the measure. It now heads to the full Senate, which could take it up next month. Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training. But the bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon. The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law. Walker has said he was comfortable with the current system requiring permits to carry concealed weapons, but he hasn’t said whether he would sign the bill into law.