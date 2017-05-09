Bipartisan Bill Would Change Sex Offender Rules For Teens
By Pete Serzant
|
May 9, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

(AP)–A bipartisan proposal creates an exemption to Wisconsin’s sex offender registry for teenagers ages 15 to 18 who are convicted after having consensual sex. State law makes it a crime for two people under the age of 18 to have sexual contact, regardless of consent. Republican Rep. Joel Kleefisch (KLAY’-fish) and Democratic Rep. Fred Kessler have written legislation that creates a new crime of “underage sexual activity” and lowers the offense from a felony to a misdemeanor. Other states have labeled it the “Romeo and Juliet” exemption.

