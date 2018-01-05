Blackout Caused by Blown Circuit Breaker

Wednesday night’s blackout in Kenosha was caused by a failed circuit breaker. That’s the official word from American Transmission Company that operates the unit. The power went out around 5:45 PM and by 11-thirty most homes had the lights-and the heat-back on. It remains unclear what caused the equipment failure but crews will continue to investigate the root cause. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said that a few minor problems occurred during the outage but there were no major issued reported.