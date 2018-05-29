Blog: Kenosha Kingfish Open Their Fifth Season

No one likes to hear I told you so. But here it goes…I told you so. When then Kenosha Mayor Keith Bosman proposed bringing a Northwoods League baseball team to town the so-called “No”-sha crowd had a fit. Despite predictions of doom and reminders about the Kenosha Twins, Kroakers, and Mammoths, as well as the ill-fated Lake County Fielders, the Kenosha Kingfish begin their fifth season at Simmons Field tonight.

Looking back on it now, the team’s potential success may seem obvious. The Twins were popular here, until they left to fulfill their need for a larger facility. The other teams listed above suffered from incompetent management and impotent marketing. When I first studied the Northwoods League all those years ago, something seemed different than the others mentioned above.

They had a plan-not only for baseball, but to market it to families who might not be able to make it to Miller Park or Wrigley Field. Add in the enthusiasm of many of the callers when we approached the topic on the air, and I felt the Kingfish had a good chance for success. Some agreed while some (now former) aldermen found any possible bone they could pick with a solid proposal.

Their complaints seem quaint now, gravel parking lots, insinuations about an informational trip city officials took to Madison to see a Mallards game, and of course the horror of people parking on the streets near Simmons Field. In the end none of those ever were or became a problem.

The Kingfish are a prime example of how a good idea can overcome the unwillingness of a few elected officials to become an asset to the city. This lesson would be a good one to remember for the future. Play ball! Go Kingfish!