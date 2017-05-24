Board Approves Entertainment License for Beer Garden, Cardinali Garners Support

The Somers Village Board approved the cabaret license for the new beer garden at Petrifying Springs Park. The approval will allow the facility to host entertainment on Saturday nights. It will be open for business from 11 AM to 9 PM beginning Friday. The Grand Opening begins at 4 PM. Also at the meeting several speakers spoke in support of embattled Village Board Trustee Joe Cardinali. Calls for his resignation were answered with the hopes that he would learn from a confrontation with the owners of a local tavern after the last meeting. Cardinali apologized after the incident and meet privately with Village President George Stoner last week.