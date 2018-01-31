Board Candidate Denied Ballot

A would be Kenosha County board challenger has been denied a spot on the ballot. Todd Jacobs had been seeking to run for the 6th district county board beat against incumbent Ed Kubicki. However the Kenosha County Clerk’s office ruled that 30 of the signatures Jacobs gathered were ineligible. The Wisconsin Elections Commission upheld that decision. One of the questions raised by Jacobs was the influence County Clerk Mary Kubicki had on the decision. Kubicki recused herself because her husband is the 6th district incumbent. The commission found that assertion to be groundless. While Jacobs claimed that the clerk collected and review is paperwork, the WEC found that Kubicki played no part in the review of Jacobs’ candidacy. The paperwork was instead handled by assistant clerk Edie LaMothe. Jacobs could still file a complaint in court to try and have the ruling overturned. It’s unclear if he will make that move.