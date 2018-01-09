Board considers transgender student’s lawsuit

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A settlement may be in store in a transgender student’s legal battle with the Kenosha Unified School District.

Ash Whitaker, who was born female but identifies as a male, sought to use the boys’ bathroom at Tremper High School. But school administrators said it would harm other students, particularly boys, who use the restrooms. Whitaker has since graduated, but the case is still alive in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Peppers issued an injunction which allowed Whitaker to use the boys’ restroom while he was a student. A petition for review filed by the district with the U.S. Supreme Court seeks to overturn lower court decisions in favor of Whitaker.

The Kenosha News reports the lawsuit and a possible settlement is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s school board meeting.