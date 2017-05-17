Board Member Ready to Move On

The Somers Village Board member who was at the center of a controversy last week says he’s ready to move past the issue and continue with the business of the Village. Joe Cardinali and Somers Village President George Stoner said that they addressed the controversy privately before Tuesday’s work session. Last week Cardinali went after the owners of a local tavern, accusing them of bullying residents into not opposing an event at their establishment. Stoner, who had previously demanded an apology from Cardinali, said that he no longer made such a demand and said that he should not have made those comments. Kenosha County Board Supervisor Mike Skalitzky, a Somers resident, sent a letter to the Village demanding Cardinali’s resignation. Stoner said he received the letter but did not read it.