Board Votes For Settlement in Whitaker Case

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted for a settlement in the Ash Whitaker Case. The Tremper graduate sued the district claiming that he wasn’t allowed to use the boys’ restroom while still a student at the school. The board approved a non-monetary settlement on a 5-2 vote, which will allow Whitaker-who was born female but identifies as male- to use the boys’ restroom in future visits to Tremper High School. That policy is in line with an injunction made by a judge in the case before Whitaker graduated. However that policy will apply to Whitaker only and to no one else. KUSD also announced last night that it has entered into non-binding meditation with Whitaker for 800-thousand dollars. According to Kenosha Unified’s attorneys, 650-thousand dollars of that amount will go for Whitaker’s legal fees. Whitaker will keep the rest. The lawyers’ statement also claims that the settlement was made after the district’s insurance company became concerned about the long term cost of maintaining the case. Taxpayers will be on the hook for the 25-thousand dollar deductible with the insurance company approving the rest of payment. In a statement Whitaker, who is now a student at UW-Madison, expressed relief that this “long traumatic part of my life is over,” and made him feel like he could “ do something to help other trans youths live authentically.”