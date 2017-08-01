Bohatkiewicz Pleads Guilty to Hidden Camera, Child Porn Charges

A Pleasant Prairie man will be going to jail for recording women in the restroom. 44 year old Christopher Bohatkiewicz pleaded guilty yesterday to 17 felony counts of capturing an image of nudity, 11 felony counts of the capturing of an intimate representation with out consent, and 16 counts of possession of child porn. He pleads guilty to placing the cameras at local taverns where he was a DJ. The cameras were reportedly the size of a pen that he would leave on the bathroom floor. When police searched his home, reports say that they found 272 videos of child pornography featuring children as young as 10 years old. More than two dozen women have been identified on the hidden camera videos. He will be sentenced October 2nd and he could spend the rest of his life in prison.