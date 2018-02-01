Bon-Ton closing 9 stores in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Department store chain Bon-Ton has identified 42 stores that it will be closing following years of declining sales, including nine in Wisconsin.

The stores operate under various banners, including Boston Store, Carson’s, Younkers and Herberger’s.

The company plans to close stores in Appleton, Beaver Dam, Beloit, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Superior and Wausau.

Bon-Ton said in November it would shut at least 40 stores in 2018, but didn’t identify the locations.

The company, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said it’s in discussions with debt holders to restructure its business.