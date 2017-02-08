Bond Amount Set for Man Accused of Hitting Deputy

A temporary bond of $15,000 was set for an Illinois man arrested for drunk driving after running over a deputy’s foot. 65-year-old Randy Eppers was arrested Sunday after he struck the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was diverting traffic from the scene of a fatal crash in Salem. Eppers allegedly drove past the roadblock at Highway JF and Antioch Road. As the deputy attempted to stop him, Eppers allegedly ran over his foot. At a bond hearing Tuesday, Court Commissioner David Berman set a temporary bond of $15,000. According to statements from prosecutors, charges of operating while intoxicated fourth offense, OWI causing injury and recklessly endangering safety are expected to be filed Friday.

