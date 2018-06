KENOSHA, WI–WIAA Girls Soccer Sectional Semis: The Red Devils advance with a 5-0 win over Franklin. The Tremper Trojans eliminated by Muskego 3-2. Bradford will play Muskego on Saturday night.

The St Joe’s Lancers are one win away from going to state, winning over Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-0. They will play Racine St Catherine’s tomorrow in the sectional final.