Bradford Stabbing Case Delayed
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 22, 2017 @ 6:08 PM

A pretrial hearing in the Bradford stabbing case has been delayed until next month. The defense for 15 year old Timothy Carson wants his case moved to juvenile court. Carson allegedly stabbed and killed fellow Bradford High School student, 15 year old Dezon Taylor on April 25th. Under Wisconsin law Carson is automatically charged as an adult. A psychiatric report that Carson’s defense order was just received yesterday and the judge in case delayed the hearing until October 30th. Taylor is charged with second degree intentional homicide and if convicted as an adult faces decades in prison.

