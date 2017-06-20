Bradford Stabbing Case Delayed

A dispute over evidence in the Bradford stabbing case will delay the pretrial process. 15 year old Timothy Carson faces adult charges in the stabbing death of fellow 15 year old and Bradford student Dezjon Taylor during the school day on April 25th. Carson’s attorney wants access to evidence that prosecutors plan to present at a pretrial hearing. The judge in the case denied that request but is delaying the trial process while an appeal on that decision is considered. If the appeals court does not accept the appeal then another hearing in the criminal case is set for July 20th. Carson is in jail on 250-thousand dollars bond.