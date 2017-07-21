Bradford Stabbing Suspect Case Moves Forward

The suspect in the Bradford stabbing case will go to trial. 15 year old Timothy Carson is accused in the April 25th stabbing death of Dezjon Taylor, a fellow 15 year old Bradford freshman. The former friends had clashed on social media before an encounter in the study hall room between the suspect, the victim and two others. Taylor reportedly punched Carson and in response Carson allegedly stabbed Taylor who then left the room before collapsing. At a preliminary hearing Thursday, investigators testified that the whole incident lasted only 30 seconds. The defense argued that Carson’s alleged actions were out of self-defense. The judge ruled that there is probable cause for the case to move forward. Carson is charged with second-degree intentional homicide, currently as an adult. A hearing to move the case to juvenile court is scheduled for next month.