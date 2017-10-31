Bradford Stabbing Suspect in Court

There’s still no answer as to whether the Bradford student who allegedly stabbed a classmate should be tried as an adult. 16 year old Timothy Carson was 15 when he allegedly stabbed Dezjon Taylor on April 25th in the studyhall room of Bradford High School. Taylor later died of his injuries. Carson is currently charged as an adult with second degree intentional homicide, however his attorney has asked that the trial be moved into the juvenile system. In court yesterday, expert testimony supporting that motion centered around Carson’s behavioral development, and the treatment he could receive in the juvenile system. Prosecutors filed a supplemental report which high lighted Carson’s alleged heavy marijuana use and alleged violent incidents on his record. Carson’s defense will now study the report and address the charges in it at a December hearing. Carson will be back in court for another hearing next month.