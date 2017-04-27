Bradford Stabbing Victim Still in Critical Condition

The Kenosha teen who suffered stab wounds while at school is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries. A second Bradford student who is the alleged assailant will be officially charged tomorrow. Kenosha Police say they have recommended charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety against the teen, but the final decision on charges rests on the decision of the D.A. The teen suspect appeared in a juvenile court hearing yesterday. Prosecutors allege that the suspect stabbed the victim Tuesday morning after a fight in a study hall room. The victim and two others entered the room and the victim allegedly punched the suspect who then responded by allegedly stabbing the victim in the heart. The victim then walked out of the room and collapsed. He was eventually flown by Flight For Life to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The incident is the culmination of an on-going conflict between the teens that began as a friendship which then soured over a girl. The two allegedly exchanged threats on social media. The suspect’s defense says that he was afraid of the other teen and indicated that they believe the teen was the victim of bullying and acted in self defense. He may have carried the knife allegedly used in the stabbing because he was worried the other teens would attack him. The teen will be held in secure custody until he is officially charged and bond is set.