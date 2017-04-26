Bradford Students Returning to School

Bradford students are returning to the school for the first time since the incident. Classes will be back in session today, a day after one Bradford student allegedly stabbed another in the stomach leaving the victim with life threatening injuries. Communications director for KUSD, Tanya Ruder says that the district and the school understand students and parents are extremely concerned. Ruder says that the district is grateful for the understanding and support it received from parents, especially when Bradford students needed to be sent home early.