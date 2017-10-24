Braithwaite Gets 21 Years For 3 Bank Robberies

The Kenosha man who admitted to robbing three banks in one afternoon will now spend 21 years in prison. 27 year old Jubilee Braithwaite must also serve 18 years extended supervision. The robbery spree happened on September 13th of last year when Braithwaite entered the banks wearing a blonde wig, handing the teller a note that demanded money, and implying that he had a gun. All three such incidents happened in just over a half hour. He was identified a short time later. At yesterday’s sentencing hearing, Braithwaite apologized for his actions and said that he was under the influence of heroin at the the time of the robberies.