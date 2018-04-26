Wamboldt Drops Out Of First Congressional Race

Just days after announcing his candidacy for the First Congressional Seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Ryan, Kenosha police officer and County Board member Jeff Wamboldt has withdrawn from the race. In a statement on his Facebook page, Wamboldt said after considering the logistical and financial challenges that clinching the nomination would take, and after talking to his family, he decided to step away. With Wamboldt’s decision, the Republican field narrows to 5, opposed by Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Meyers. The primary takes place August 14th.