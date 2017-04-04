BREAKING: Obregon Sentenced to Life in Prison

Andrew Obregon has been sentenced to life in prison. The Kenosha County man pleaded guilty earlier this year to first degree intentional homicide, first degree attempted homicide, armed robbery, and fleeing police. Obregon admitted to killing Tywon Anderson in 2015. Obregon then led investigators on a weeks long chase in Wisconsin and into Illinois. Over the course of that time Obergon stole vehicles, led authorities on high speed chases, and hid out in various places in the county. He was arrested after police were able to locate a car he had stolen from a woman that he beat. She reportedly found him in a vacant home that she owned. He faced 35 charges in all but will be sentenced on the most serious ones to which he pleaded guilty.