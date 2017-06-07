BREAKING: POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN KENOSHA

Kenosha Police are investigating a reported double homicide in the city’s uptown neighborhood. The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday (6/7) at home on 22nd Ave near 68th street. Scanner reports indicated that it may have been a murder/suicide but that has not been confirmed. Additionally first responders we given an inaccurate address from the person who called 911. No further details have been released. Stay with AM 1050 WLIP and wlip.com for more information.