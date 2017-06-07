BREAKING: POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN KENOSHA
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 6:35 PM

Kenosha Police are investigating a reported double homicide in the city’s uptown neighborhood. The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday (6/7) at home on 22nd Ave near 68th street. Scanner reports indicated that it may have been a murder/suicide but that has not been confirmed. Additionally first responders we given an inaccurate address from the person who called 911. No further details have been released. Stay with AM 1050 WLIP and wlip.com for more information.

Related Content

KTEC Parking Solution Proposed
Car Crash Leads to Power Outage
Wirch Calls for Two-Year Suspension of Tax Credit
Health Center Investigation Worries County Officia...
Jensen Retrial Set For September
Family Displaced After Fire
Comments