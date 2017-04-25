Breaking: Stabbing at Bradford High School

There was a stabbing reported at Kenosha’s Bradford High School this morning. The victim, a 16 year old student, was stabbed in the chest by someone who is believed to be a fellow student. A Flight for Life helicopter was initially called in to land near the school at the United Auto Workers Local 72 union hall, but that was cancelled and the victim taken by ambulance directly to Kenosha Hospital with a police escort. One person has been taken into custody. The school was in lockdown during the incident. Students were released at 10:30 this morning. Stay with WLIP for more details.