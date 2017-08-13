BREAKING: Three Killed in Shooting at Great Dragaway

Update: 9:27 PM Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says all three people shot have died. Two died at the scene, one on the way to the hospital. Previous suspect description (see below) is what authorities are going on. There’s no word on where the suspect is-either still on scene or if he fled. Sheriff would not confirm if the shooting gang related.

UPDATE: 8:58 PM Kenosha County Sheriff’s press release says situation is fluid-not known what type of weapon was used or what specifically precipitated the shooting. The department estimates that as many as 5,000 people were attending an event at Great Lakes Dragaway when the shooting occurred.

Update: 8:33 PM Media reports say Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth reports that the shooting might allegedly be gang related. Also reporting that one person is dead.

Scanner reports Sunday night (8/13/17) indicated a possible triple shooting at the Great Lakes Dragaway on Highway KR in Kenosha County near the border with Union Grove and Racine County. The scanner said that crews were first called around 7 PM on a report that three people were shot at point blank range. The facility was evacuated and Highway KR was shut down between Highway 45 and I-94 to help facilitate the flood of cars leaving the parking lot. The reports also indicated that the possible suspect was a black male 5’9″, 145 lbs. At least two victims were transported to the hospital. The information on this situation is preliminary and will be updated when further information is known. Stay with WLIP for details.