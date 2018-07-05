Brewers activate Saladino from DL, DFA Sogard
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 6:13 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Saladino was activated from the disabled list and in the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup Thursday as they prepared to open a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Saladino was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in late April and recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 9. He appeared in 16 games for the Brewers and was batting .326 in 16 games when he went down with a sprained ankle and landed on the DL on May 30.

To clear space for Saladino on the active roster, Milwaukee designated infielder Eric Sogard for assignment.

Sogard, 32, signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the team over the winter after batting .273 with a .393 OBP in 94 games for Milwaukee last season. He was never able to get on track in 2018 and was batting just .134 (13-for-97) with a .241 OBP and .165 slugging percentage in 55 games.

