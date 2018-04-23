Brewers analyst, former All-Star Davey Nelson dies at 73
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Davey Nelson, a Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster and former All-Star infielder who also coached in the majors, has died. He was 73.

The Brewers say Nelson died Monday after a long illness.

Nelson joined the Brewers as a roving minor league instructor in 2001 before joining the big league team as first base coach two years later. He became an analyst with Fox Sports Wisconsin in 2006 and took a front-office role with the Brewers organization.

Nelson also had coaching stints with the White Sox, Athletics, Indians and the Montreal Expos.

He played in the majors from 1968-77 as an infielder with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals. Nelson made the 1973 AL All-Star team after batting .286 with 43 stolen bases with Texas.

RELATED CONTENT

Deceased Owners Name Released in Deadly Crash Giannis says inability to score lunch not a big deal New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha with Carthage Volleyball Coach LJ Marx and Director of Communications Phil Burwell. WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/23/18 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Yelich, Guerra lead Brewers to 4-2 win, sweep of Marlins
Comments